Decision to relocate Akashvani Pune news unit put on hold amidst criticism

The plan to move the news broadcasting operations from Akashvani Pune centre to Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga has been postponed by the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur. The decision to close the local news unit has received backlash and as a result, the decision has been reversed.

At first, there was a plan to stop news broadcasts from the Akashvani Pune centre beginning on June 19. However, due to widespread dissatisfaction with the decision, the government had to reverse course and put the plan on hold. Prakash Javadekar, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister and a Rajya Sabha MP contacted Anurag Thakur to discuss the matter. Javadekar had discussions with Apoorva Chandra and Dwivedi, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, regarding this issue.

In the course of the discussions, Javadekar emphasized the importance of revoking the decision to relocate the news broadcast centre from Pune Akashvani to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As a result, the decision was put on hold. While currently touring Telangana, Javadekar had a phone conversation with Anurag Thakur to address this matter.