Decision to unlock Maharashtra 100% postponed till March, Task Force cautious due to new variants

It has become clear that 100 per cent unlock decision will be taken only after March in the state including Mumbai. If the coronavirus cases comes under control, then 100 per cent unlock will be decided after March, said Sanjay Oak, chief of the state's task force. The task force has taken a cautious stance following the discovery of a new variant like the Deltacron in Britain.

In the third wave of the corona, the omicron spread the fastest, but within a month the wave was under control due to the low lethality of this variant. Therefore, from 1st February, all national parks, tourist spots, squares, park-grounds were started at full capacity. But amusement parks, theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theaters are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

After the third wave of corona, Mumbai has gained control over covid with the help of vaccination. It is hoped that the citizens of Mumbai will be 100% vaccinated by the end of February. At that time, if the number of patients is fully controlled, then hotel functions can be started at full capacity by reporting to the task force, "said Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Meanwhile, Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections are imminent. Once the unlock is ready, there are currently an average of 500 corona patients per day in Mumbai. The municipal administration has indicated that the decision will be taken after considering the situation of Corona at the end of February