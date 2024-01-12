Deep Cleaning Drive: 18 Abandoned Vehicles and 18 Stalls Removed from Thane's Naupada-Kopri Ward

Eighteen abandoned vehicles and 18 stalls were removed from the Naupada-Kopari ward in Thane city, Maharashtra, on Friday, January 11, 2022, in preparation for a comprehensive cleanliness campaign launched by the state government.

The campaign, which was conceived by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is being implemented in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. After the Wagle Estate and Watarknagar ward committee areas, the comprehensive cleanliness campaign will be launched in the Naupada-Kopari ward committee area on Saturday, January 13.

As part of the preparations for the campaign, abandoned vehicles on the roads in the Naupada-Kopari area are being removed. The action is being carried out under the guidance of Shankar Patole, the divisional deputy commissioner, on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

In the action, thirteen abandoned vehicles were lifted and taken to the Bata Compound in Narayan Koli Chowk, Chendani Kolivada, Bara Bungalow, and Kopari Colony. In addition, five abandoned vehicles and 18 stalls were removed from the Parbwadi, Mental Hospital, behind the Civil Hospital, and Banjara Colony areas.

The action was welcomed by residents of the Naupada-Kopari ward. They said that the removal of the abandoned vehicles and stalls would help to improve cleanliness in the area.