Deepak Kesarkar slams Uddhav Thackeray over his 'Samana' interview

Sanjay Raut has released the second teaser of the interview with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. This interview of Uddhav Thackeray will be released on 26 and 27 July. It is seen that Uddhav Thackeray has given answers to many questions like what would have happened if he himself had gone to Surat after the rebellion and faced the trust vote. But today Shinde group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar targeted Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference.

Deepak Kesarkar asked how many times did Uddhav Thackeray meet the people, how many times did he go to the Ministry? He also did not answer any of rebels questions. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through an interview question saying, "Hum do ek kamere me band ho aur chabi kho jaye. There was no sin in my mind. I was chief minister for two and a half years but I am satisfied with one thing that the power did not come. Uddhav Thackeray has also said that I did not say that I will become the Chief Minister." Therefore, everyone's attention has been drawn to this popular interview of Uddhav Thackeray.