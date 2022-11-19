Defamatory post on social media about Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, case filed in Pune

A case has been registered by the Lonikand police against one for circulating defamatory content on social media about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this regard, Sandeep Satav, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha district organization, has filed a complaint at Lonikand police station. In this regard, a case has been registered against Anil Harpale Patil under the Information Technology Act as well as for spreading defamatory content.

The accused had created a meme using the photo of Devendra Fadnavis, it contained offensive content.