Defunct wells and borewells must be readied to meet water needs of Dharashiv: Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant emphasized the need to prepare nonfunctional wells, borewells, and ponds to address the water requirements of Dharashiv district. Sawant, who is the guardian minister of the district, held a meeting of the district planning committee and reviewed the water shortage situation.

The old and defunct wells, borewells and ponds must be readied so that water from these sources can be put to use. Use of water for irrigation purposes should be stopped and it should be reserved for drinking only, a release quoting the minister stated. During the meeting, officials also highlighted the problem of fodder shortage in Paranda, Washi and Bhum areas of the district.

Sawant directed the administration to initiate timely steps to ensure that people won’t need fodder camps in the district. He also appealed that cattle should not be sent to slaughterhouses, but can instead be housed in goshalas (cow shelters).