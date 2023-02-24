Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of BMC elections
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2023 08:35 PM 2023-02-24T20:35:26+5:30 2023-02-24T20:37:36+5:30
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, days after the ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, days after the Election Commission decision against the latter's faction.
"We wanted to meet for a long time. There is no need to say why we wanted to meet. Many other senior leaders from across the country are contacting me lately to meet," Uddhav Thackeray said, while addressing media along with Kejriwal.
Open in app
पक्षप्रमुख मा.श्री. उद्धवजी बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या समवेत दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री मा.श्री. अरविंद केजरीवाल यांची संयुक्त पत्रकार परिषद ⤵️— ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) February 24, 2023
📍मातोश्री - LIVE#UddhavThackeray @ArvindKejriwal #MUMBAI #PC #MAHARASHTRA
🟨FRIDAY-2️⃣4️⃣-0️⃣2️⃣-2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣🟨 https://t.co/HG839wUpnt