Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of BMC elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, days after the Election Commission decision against the latter's faction.

"We wanted to meet for a long time. There is no need to say why we wanted to meet. Many other senior leaders from across the country are contacting me lately to meet," Uddhav Thackeray said, while addressing media along with Kejriwal.