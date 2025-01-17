'Delhi People Have Lost Trust on Arvind Kejriwal', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Delhi Assembly polls are just a few weeks ahead, and political parties are gearing up to give a tough fight to each other. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP party, which is the ruling government of Delhi, will be fighting to retain their government in the 2025 polls. Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency. He will be competing against Parvesh Verma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit from the Congress party in what is expected to be a closely contested race. Ahead of the Delhi election, which is scheduled for 5th February 2025, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Delhi people have lost trust in Arvind Kejriwal and This time BJP will form government.

In a recent interview, Fadnavis said that "The people of Delhi have lost trust in Kejriwal, and they want to bring a BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi. This time, a BJP government will be formed."

Nagpur, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Delhi Legislative Assembly Election says, "The people of Delhi have lost trust in Kejriwal, and they want to bring a BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi. This time BJP government will be formed" pic.twitter.com/vCCGzN9UbX — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

Also Read: "The Case Will Be Resolved Soon": CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Swift Resolution in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Election is set to take place on February 5, 2025, with results expected to be declared on February 8, 2025. This election will involve all 70 constituencies in Delhi, and a total of 841 candidates have filed their nominations as of January 16, 2025.