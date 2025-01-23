Demolition Drive in Palghar: Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Begins Bulldozing 34 Illegal Buildings in Nalasopara East

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) on Thursday, January 23, began demolishing 34 illegal buildings in Nalasopara East, Palghar district of Maharashtra. According to the information, VVMC is conducting the demolition drive under the court's order.

The administration has deployed 400 police personnel to maintain law and order and to avoid untoward incidents during demolition. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Umesh Mane Patil said, "As per the directives of the Supreme Court and High Court, the demolition action for 41 buildings by the Municipal Corporation is set to begin today..."

On Wednesday evening, five cops were injured after protestors protesting against the demolition in Jogeshwari East pelted stones. Several other people also receive injuries following the stone-pelting incident. Around 20 to 25 agitators and stone palters were arrested, and cases were registered against them.