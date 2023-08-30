Dengue cases surge in Nagpur: Over 300 confirmed and 3,000 suspected

The problem of dengue in Nagpur is getting worse each day. Currently, there are more than 300 confirmed cases of dengue and more than 3,000 suspected cases, as per reports. The number of individuals suspected to have dengue and seeking treatment in both government and private hospitals is on the rise with each passing day. However, it seems that the efforts of the civic body to control the situation are falling short somewhere.

Nagpur city claims to be clean, but with more dengue cases popping up, the NMC faces a big challenge to stop it. Dirty conditions and standing water make dengue cases go up. There are more mosquitoes because of water getting stuck in empty plots around the city. Also, many houses still have coolers, which become a home for more mosquitoes in their water.

According to reports, inspections of houses have started from the Municipal Corporation's side. Spraying will be done in places where there is stored water, or materials in containers. However, citizens are also expected to cooperate in this effort to maintain a clean environment. Civic administration has made an appeal for citizens to make an effort to keep their surroundings clean.