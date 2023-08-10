Dengue outbreak in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 51 cases, 36 in July

The city has reported a total of 51 cases of dengue infection, with 36 cases identified in July alone. The incidence of dengue cases has been on the rise since the previous month. As a result, the municipal corporation has issued a plea to residents to exercise caution and take preventive measures.

The city and its surroundings experienced the onset of monsoon in the final week of June. Consequently, no cases of dengue were reported within the city during the month of June. After examining 77,631 patients with elevated temperatures, a total of 2,975 suspected dengue cases were identified. Among them, 51 individuals were diagnosed with dengue. In the same context, 36 individuals were infected with dengue in the month of July. During this ongoing month, 15 individuals have contracted dengue, as per the reports.

The symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, vomiting, eye pain, body rashes, weakness, loss of appetite, and dry mouth. Dengue mosquitoes lay their eggs in clean water, so it's crucial to prevent water accumulation around homes. The municipal corporation urges people to properly dispose of scrap materials from their yards or terraces to eliminate potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.