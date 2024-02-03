Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis Congratulates LK Advani, Calls Him 'Iron Man of the Country'

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani has been conferred with The Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, by the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter. A few days ago, the central government decided to give 'Bharat Ratna' posthumously to former Bihar Chief Minister and great socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. Advani was also conferred with the Bharat Ratna today. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to him as an "iron man".

"I am very happy that LK Advani has been awarded the Bharat Ratna. Advani has been truly the iron man of the country. L K Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and strong leadership as the home minister of the country are of particular importance. He did politics for 60 to 70 years of his life. It should be noted in particular that even though he was active in politics for so many years, he remained unblemished. At the same time, he has a lot of study and interest. If we listen to his thoughts or know his struggles, our respect for him grows even more. So it is a matter of great satisfaction that such a personality has been given Bharat Ratna," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from all quarters on L K Advani's Bharat Ratna award. L K Advani's son Jayant Advani was the first to react. "First of all, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on LK Advani. It's a happy moment for the family, for the country, and for all of us. In 1990, L.K. Advani led a rath yatra for the Ram temple. Since then, there have been many legal issues. A lot of things happened. However, in today's reality, the Ram temple has stood in front of everyone. The Ram temple movement was an important milestone in LK Advani's life. The Ram temple movement was widely celebrated. There was a lot of struggle. We are very happy that the movement has been successful and a Ram temple has been built," Advani said.