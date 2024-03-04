Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Addresses Possibility of Reuniting with Sharad Pawar in Future

Shirur: Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar has commented on the possibility of reuniting with Sharad Pawar in the future. 'I've been deputy CM five times and presented the state budget eight times. I know how to utilize money from the government's coffers. We've been doing work while getting everyone on board. We've also fought against each other at different points in time. But you have to make decisions according to the situation." Pawar said.



Ajit Pawar said, "I was made MP for the first time in 1991. It was a different time. A huge margin pushed me forward when I was a new candidate. In the next six months, politics changed and I had to resign. Then I got back into state politics. I try to understand the problems of the farmers and find a way out of them. Now there are two straight splits, some say, will they (Ajit and Sharad Pawar) ever come together? Then, in a hushed voice, they ask me, 'Dada, what will happen next?' So people still have the same doubts. I will make it clear to you that nothing like this will happen," Ajit Pawar said.

Code of conduct to come into force in 3-4 days

"I am working as a constituent of the Grand Alliance government. We are going to field a grand alliance candidate. There are a lot of problems in Shirur. There are MIDC issues, there are water problems in the river. This year is a drought year, but we tried to provide water by meticulously planning the water. There were problems when I wasn't in power. Finally, there is no doubt that the crop should be watered on time. When I was here today, we got a lot of representations. As guardian minister, I help everyone. The code of conduct will be in place within a week". Ajit Pawar said that the model code of conduct will be applicable in March-April.