Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Condemns Ulhasnagar Firing Incident, Plans Discussion with Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar has responded to the Ulhasnagar firing incident that it is not good for people's representatives to take the law into their hands and will discuss it with Fadnavis about the last night incident. On Friday night, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Shiv Sena's Shinde faction's city chief Mahesh Gaikwad, and member Rahul Patil due to an ongoing land parcel issue. Ganpati Gaikwad took charge of this incident and blamed Shiv Sena Shinde faction's Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil, alleging that they had manhandled his people, leading to this aggression. This incident has created a stir in the political circle.

Ajit Pawar said, "I have taken note of what happened in Ulhasnagar, this man was talking out of frustration (Gaikwad). People's representatives should take care that the rights given to them by the Constitution are not misused anywhere. But his speech seems to be a little off. We came to know about it late at night. No one should try to take the law in hands in such a manner. Rules and laws are the same for everyone.

If I have any complaint about someone. I will give it to the police station. We will also talk to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis about this."

The accused Ganpat Gaikwad came out of the police station smiling while being taken for medical examination after the arrest. Meanwhile, Mahesh Gaikwad is undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Shinde Group MP from Kalyan Shrikant Shinde met Mahesh Gaikwad at the hospital.

Ganpat Gaikwad Allegations on CM Eknath Shinde

Gaikwad also leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that he has harbored criminals across the state. He claimed that Shinde had transformed a respectable man like himself into a criminal. Additionally, Gaikwad mentioned that he had informed the senior leader of the BJP about the issues he was facing. He stated that he is often insulted by these individuals.