Deputy CM Ajit Pawar conducts review of hospitals in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar carried out an assessment of hospitals in Pune district. During the review, he instructed officials to guarantee an ample supply of medicines in these healthcare facilities.

Pawar, who was appointed as the district’s guardian minister earlier this month, held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed facilities at government-run hospitals in the region. He also took a review of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital.

As per a release issued by the district administration, Pawar instructed officials to ensure that hospitals provide all facilities to patients and informed of the government’s decision to provide additional funds for healthcare.

Senior officials, including divisional commissioner Saurabh Rai, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, commissioner of Pune police Ritesh Kumar, dean of Sassoon General Hospital, and district health officer Ramchandra Hanakare, among others, were present for the review meeting.