Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Instructs Police to Take Action Amid Rising Law and Order Issues in the State

Pune: "Gangsters are sharing reels on social media. The police will take action against them. If anyone is having fun doing this, they have to show the police khakis. The Pune Police Commissioner is in Nashik today." Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that instructions have been given to Pune CP and Pune Rural SP against antisocial elements.



Ajit Pawar inspected the new terminal constructed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at the Pune Lohegaon airport. He was speaking to a reporter later. On the murder of former Shiv Sena Corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, Ajit Pawar said, "The incident should now be thoroughly investigated. The real reason behind the murder must be revealed. Now the opposition will give the example of Bihar, but if you look at the two shootings in Mumbai, they are different. Everything is being checked when it comes to issuing pistols."

"The first incident took place in Mulshi between thugs. In the case of Ulhasnagar, even though the ruling party's MLA was involved, the action was immediate. It happened over a land deal. The police should be appreciated for taking swift action. After the sound of bullets inside, they jumped to diffuse the situation, saving people's lives. Otherwise, no one could tell if something bad would have happened," Ajit Pawar said.

