Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Replies to Opposition's Question on ASHA Workers' Protests in Assembly Session

Mumbai: Protests are underway in the state demanding reservation and other demands. The ASHA workers' union has been protesting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai since February 10 demanding an ordinance to increase their salaries. However, the protesting women expressed anger as the government was still not taking any notice of the protest. Thousands of ASHA volunteers and group promoters from all corners of Maharashtra have joined the sit-in protest in Mumbai. In the same vein, the question was raised in the legislative session today.

The opposition was seen aggressively in the House over the demand of Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the ongoing protest by ASHA workers at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. "Mothers and sisters have been protesting at Azad Maidan for the past several days, will the government pay heed to their demands and fulfill their demands," Wadettiwar had questioned.

Replying to a question from opposition leaders, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar commented on the agitation by ASHA workers. "The Chief Minister also met asha workers, as per his request, the protesters should come forward for the discussion. There's a way out of the talks, the protesters have to step back and forth a little bit... Finally, we have to consider our other financial aspects as well. Asha workers are our sisters if the government is taking two steps back, then you should also take two steps back," Ajit Pawar said.

So, it remains to be seen whether a solution will be reached as demanded by ASHA workers. In Maharashtra, more than 70,000 women work as ASHA volunteers, according to data provided by the National Health Mission in the state.

At Azad Maidan from February 10

Thousands of ASHA volunteers and group promoters have called for a state-wide strike since January 12. On February 9, on the occasion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday, protesting ASHA volunteers and group promoters reached Thane. The Chief Minister assured ASHA workers and group promoters who came to Thane that they would decide in the next cabinet meeting. However, due to a lack of action, the protesting women, who came to Thane in thousands, reached Azad Maidan in Mumbai and started a sit-in protest there since February 10.