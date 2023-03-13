Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announces vehicle checks at Samruddhi toll booths to ensure safe commute and prevent mishaps

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, said to the state assembly on Monday that instructions were issued to authorities to check vehicles travelling at toll booths on the Samruddhi Expressway to prevent overcrowding.

The deputy CM’s statement came while responding to MLA Sanjay Raimulkar who pointed out to the house about the ghastly mishap that claimed six lives and left seven injured on the Samruddhi Expressway near Mehkar in Buldhana district. All of them hailed from Sambhaji Nagar.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar suggested that if vehicle timing was noted at the entry and exit point on the highway and action taken against its owners if they exceed average speed, it would help in controlling the speed and subsequently prevent accidents.

Fadnavis said that through ITMS, they would be able to monitor speed and the government would take care of the speaker’s suggestions.

Six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, the accident took place at 8 am at Shivni Pisa village when the car, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon.