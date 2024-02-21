Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures that Maratha Reservation Will Sustain in Legal Framework

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that after observing the report given to him by the Backward Classes Commission and studying the orders passed by the court from time to time, his government has taken the decision that will fit within the framework of the court, so he is confident that this reservation will survive within the framework of the court.

"The Prithviraj Chavan-led government had given 16 percent reservation to the Maratha community; But the court denied it. We again gave 16 percent reservation to the Maratha community, But the court made some technical changes to it. As per the court's instructions, the Maratha community was given 12 percent reservation in jobs and 13 percent in education; But even that reservation could not survive. Now the State Backward Classes Commission has suggested some changes based on the Supreme Court's criteria. The commission conducted inspections across the state in accordance with the court's standards. They gave us a report from that survey. Accordingly, we have decided the percentage of reservation," Fadnavis said.

"Just like 10 percent reservation was given for economically backward classes, we have also given 10 percent reservation for socially and economically backward classes (SEBC). Even though Uddhav Thackeray is opposing us, he still trusts our decision." he further stated.

