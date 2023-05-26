Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis avoids Sanjay Raut controversy, asks "who is Sanjay Raut?"

During his visit to Ahmednagar, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was questioned by the media regarding Sanjay Raut's statement. In response, Fadnavis asked, "Who is Sanjay Raut?"

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis visited Ahmednagar district, where he inaugurated the construction of a new government rest house. Following that, he conducted a comprehensive assessment meeting at the collector's office. After the meeting, Fadnavis addressed the media, providing his insights and updates.

While addressing the media in Ahmednagar today, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was questioned about Sanjay Raut. In response, Fadnavis chose not to engage in discussing Sanjay Raut, posing the rhetorical question, "Who is Sanjay Raut?"

Addressing the ongoing controversy between Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP MLA Ram Shinde, Fadnavis remarked, "The dispute between them is like a minor disagreement, now resolved. I have personally mediated between them to settle the matter. Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut are known for their verbosity, but they lack meaningful tasks. Our focus remains on the substantial work at hand. I choose not to respond to their allegations. The expansion of the cabinet is imminent, and there is no rift between Shiv Sena and BJP. Our coordination is strong, and we will collaboratively decide on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats. While I'm not fully acquainted with the alleged Jal Jeevan scam in the city district, we will investigate the matter thoroughly." Fadnavis emphasized.

“In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, regardless of what happens, the blame is often placed on the BJP. When it is claimed that the BJP is responsible for everything, don't take our name if we have a son in the future, Fadnavis added.