Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: BJP and Shinde's faction won a majority in the Assembly. In the majority test, the BJP-Shinde faction got 164 votes. On the other hand, Mahavikas Aghadi got 99 votes. Meanwhile, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party, Shah Farooq Anwar remained neutral during the polls. After this, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar declared as the assembly speaker.

After the BJP and Shinde faction got a majority, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proposed to congratulate Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On this occasion, Devendra Fadnavis praised Eknath Shinde. "Eknath Shinde is a public servant. Is a skilled organizer. Eknath Shinde is a leader who works for the people 24 hours a day. Eknath Shinde went to the field and solved the problems of Samrudhi Highway," said Devendra.

Devendra Fadnavis also praised Dharmaveer Anand Dighe. "Dharmaveer Anand Dighe gave energy, love to Eknath Shinde and instilled the feeling that one should think of the society more than one's own home. The one who has no one, his happiness is Dighe Saheb. Therefore, due to this teaching of Anand Dighe, Eknath Shinde can be seen working," said Devendra Fadnavis.

"Anand Dighe appointed Shinde as the branch head. He took part in many movements. He used to agitate to give justice to the common man," said Devendra Fadnavis in his congratulatory proposal.



