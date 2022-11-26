Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha received around Rs 2,000 crore in GST compensation

Maharashtra deputy chief minister said that state has received around Rs 2,000 crore in Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation. After the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit, our state will get Rs 13,000 crores more.

Fadnavis was talking to media persons after a pre-budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

The meeting chaired by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was attended by Union Ministers of state for Finance Pankaj Choudhary and Bhagwat Karad, secretaries of various departments of the union finance ministry, chief economic advisor Anantha Nageswaran, among others.