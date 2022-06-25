Deputy Speaker Maha Assembly issues disqualification notice to 16 MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp

Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly has issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati, Assam. Further, all the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by Monday, 27th June. Failure to reply to the notice within this period will result in action being taken against the notice.

Meanwhile, there is a strong possibility that the next issue of political drama in Maharashtra will be played in the court as expected. Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal has issued disqualification notices to 16 MLAs from Shinde's group. It is learned that Eknath Shinde is now preparing to run in the Supreme Court against the notice.

There is a no-confidence motion against Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal. Therefore, the Shinde group has raised the issue that they do not have the right to serve disqualification notice. After consulting legal experts, the Shinde group will now appeal to the Supreme Court. The Shinde group will now use legal means to defeat party chief Thackeray.