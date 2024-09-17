Development Projects Worth Rs 29,000 Crore Underway in Marathwada, Claims CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed on Tuesday that his government is dedicated to the development of the Marathwada region within a specified timeline. He highlighted that projects amounting to Rs 29,000 crore are currently in progress to boost the region's growth.

He added that the Marathwada region is poised to be pivotal in the country's development. However, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticized the Chief Minister, labeling his claim of Rs 29,000 crore worth of development projects as "false." Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, challenged the claim by offering a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any evidence of such ongoing development work.

CM Shinde made these remarks after hoisting the national flag at Siddharth Garden this morning to commemorate Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. This day marks the end of Nizam's rule over Marathwada in 1948.

"The government is committed to develop Marathwada region in a time-bound manner and this region will play a key role in the development of the country...In order to permanently end drought in the Marathwada region, we have planned a project worth Rs 15,000 crore to divert the runoff water into the Godavari river. The river-linking scheme will help erase the drought prone identity of Marathwada," he said in his speech.

"But we are taking some decisions for the development of the region. We have decided to connect 200 religious places located along the Godavari river through Ashta Shatabdi Marg. We have made a provision of Rs 234 crore for it," he said.

In 2023, a cabinet meeting in Marathwada led to the initiation of development works exceeding Rs 45,000 crore, according to CM Shinde. He noted that 29 decisions and 26 announcements were made on September 16, 2023. Currently, projects worth Rs 29,000 crore are progressing towards completion, while others are in the implementation phase.

Shinde highlighted several specific initiatives, including the establishment of a silk training centre in Jalna and a Rs 50 crore allocation for the development of Saint Janabai Teerthakshetra. A revised plan for Mahurgad in Nanded has also been approved. Additionally, the state has allocated Rs 829.13 crore for emergency works and Rs 45.13 crore for the second phase of the Aundha Nagnath temple town in Hingoli. Development projects in Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed districts have received Rs 1,434 crore in funding.

