Devendra Fadanvis: BJP will win in all upcoming elections

Opposition leader Devendra Fadanvis has arrived in Nagpur for the first time after the BJP's victory in Goa. Upon his arrival in Nagpur, Fadnavis made an important statement regarding the forthcoming elections.

After Fadnavis arrived in Nagpur, a large crowd of activists had gathered to welcome him. Rallies were being held from the airport to the house of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. At this time Devendra Fadnavis has made a big statement about Brihanmumbai Municipal elections.

The dream of the opposition to return to power is like 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne'. Devendra Fadnavis has stated that he will bring one-sided power in the coming municipal elections. Also, I will bring a government with absolute majority of BJP in Maharashtra, 'he has said.

We are always ready for Nagpur, Mumbai municipal elections. Our power has increased in Maharashtra. We will see that strength in all the upcoming elections, 'he said. He also said that the state government is not a Mahavikas Aghadi government but a Mahavasuli government.