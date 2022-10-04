Devendra Fadnavis aligns with ban on PFI, says action to be taken against supporters

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alligned with the centre's ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and said that action will be taken against PFI supporters.

“The ban on PFI is absolutely correct, if Naxalites are helping PFI then Naxalites will only help their supporters, helping Naxalites, or like Naxalites against the system, against the public, against the common people. PFI was doing conspiracies, so they have been banned, action will be taken against those who support them,” said Fadnavis.

He also stressed on security details during the upcoming festivities so that no fringe elements disrupt any ongoing celebrations.

“Keeping in mind the possibility that PFI-supported organizations can indirectly disrupt important programs like Dasara Melava and Nagpur’s Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas, we are preparing… Those who are against democracy, such elements can enter anywhere and spread chaos, so the organizers should be careful, the Home Department is also alert on this,” he further added.

The Union home ministry declared the PFI, and its associates or affiliates or fronts, as an unlawful association with immediate effect for five years, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The government notification stated, PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.