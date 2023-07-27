Devendra Fadnavis assures action against Twitter handles for offensive remarks on Savitribai Phule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided assurance to the legislative assembly on Thursday (July 27) that action will be taken against the Twitter account responsible for posting derogatory remarks about social reformer Savitribai Phule. He also mentioned that the Maharashtra Police is in contact with Twitter India and they will soon identify the individuals behind the offensive comments.

Devendra Fadnavis, in response to NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's question during the Question Hour, informed that legal actions have been taken against the Twitter accounts that posted disrespectful content about the esteemed social reformer.

He also mentioned that they have requested information from Twitter to take appropriate action against those responsible for offensive remarks about Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Letters have been sent to Twitter India three times already, and stringent measures will be taken against the accused, without any exception.

Fadnavis explicitly mentioned the Twitter handles against which cases have been filed. He asserted that the police is currently awaiting a response from Twitter, and forceful action will be taken against the individuals associated with the Twitter handle @bharadwajspeaks, as well as the digital platforms Indic Tales and Hindu Post. However, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat strongly objected to Fadnavis' response.