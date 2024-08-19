Devendra Fadnavis Challenges Manoj Jarange Over Maratha Quota: Will Resign if Found Obstructing Reservation Process

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed accusations from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, asserting that he would step down from politics if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirms that Fadnavis is obstructing the Maratha community's reservation process. Jarange has consistently criticized Fadnavis, claiming he is the primary barrier to achieving reservations for the Maratha community. In a press briefing, Fadnavis responded with sarcasm, saying, "If Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says that my involvement is preventing progress on the Maratha quota issue, I will resign from politics."

He emphasized that both his tenure as chief minister and the current administration under CM Shinde have made decisions beneficial to the Maratha community, and he criticized the notion that he is deliberately hindering progress. Jarange holds Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, responsible for the police action against Maratha quota activists in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna, last August.

Also Read: Maratha Reservation Row: Jarange Targets Devendra Fadnavis, Accuses Him of Hindering The Progress

Additionally, Jarange criticized right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide, alleging that Bhide's comments questioning the need for Maratha reservations reflect Fadnavis's views and are being used against him. Jarange claimed that the Maratha community is increasingly distancing itself from Fadnavis and the BJP.Jarange also took aim at Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal over his remarks about the number of Marathas attending a rally in Nashik. Jarange has been pushing for the implementation of a draft notification that would classify Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Marathas, thereby extending reservation benefits to the Maratha community under the OBC category. However, OBC members have expressed concerns that this could dilute their existing quota benefits.