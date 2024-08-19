Maratha Reservation Row: Jarange Targets Devendra Fadnavis, Accuses Him of Hindering The Progress

Tensions rose again in the Maratha reservation movement between its leader, Manoj Jarange Patil, and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Jarange Patil accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of wanting to support the Maratha reservation but claimed that Fadnavis is obstructing it. In response to these accusations, Fadnavis stated he would resign if he was indeed hindering the reservation process. Jarange Patil reiterated his claims, insisting that Fadnavis is the one blocking the implementation of the Maratha reservation.

Further criticizing Fadnavis, Jarange Patil said, "We have never seen you as an opponent. Why don't you understand this? Why did it take you so long to speak up? You are leaders of this state. Now, you are desperately saying you will resign. You regret opposing the Marathas. If you truly intend to resign, I have one request: don’t take any risks and avoid political jargon. You are in power. You blocked the Maratha reservation, so shouldn’t you grant it? You cannot deny that you stopped this initiative from happening."

Previously, Jarange Patil had accused Fadnavis of preventing Shinde from granting the Maratha reservation, claiming, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wants to give everything, including the Maratha reservation, but Fadnavis is holding him back." In response, Fadnavis clarified that all state powers lie with the Chief Minister and that other ministers operate under his authority. "Eknath Shinde and I work together. He has my full support," Fadnavis stated. "Therefore, Eknath Shinde should address Jarange's accusations. If the Chief Minister claims I am blocking the Maratha reservation, I will resign from my position and step away from politics."