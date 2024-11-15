Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Opposition Claims; Asserts Maharashtra Leads in National Investments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday strongly rebutted allegations by the opposition regarding the state losing projects to Gujarat, claiming that Maharashtra under BJP leadership has secured 52% of the country’s total investments. Fadnavis criticized the opposition, particularly leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for consistently praising Gujarat, suggesting that Gujarat doesn't need to advertise its achievements as MVA leaders have already become its “ambassadors.”

Fadnavis also addressed recent statements made by MVA leaders, accusing neighboring states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh of drawing businesses away from Maharashtra. He dismissed these claims, pointing to Maharashtra's robust economic growth and the state’s superior performance in attracting investment.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister in 2019, Fadnavis noted that at the time, Maharashtra had slipped to the fourth position in terms of investment, while Karnataka topped the list. By 2021, Gujarat had surpassed Maharashtra. However, Fadnavis claimed that with the new government in place, Maharashtra regained the top spot, with the state now securing more than half of the nation's total investment.

In response to allegations by Uddhav Thackeray and other MVA leaders regarding the creation of a "Berlin Wall" between Maharashtra and Gujarat, Fadnavis firmly denied the assertions.

As the campaign for the 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats heats up, Fadnavis and the ruling Mahayuti are focused on highlighting the state's economic success, while the MVA continues to challenge the government’s claims as election day approaches on November 20. Vote counting is set to take place on November 23.