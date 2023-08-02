Devendra Fadnavis expresses grief over Nitin Desai's sudden death

A renowned Art Director passed away by suicide on Wednesday morning at the ND Studio in Karjat. His staff discovered him hanging at the studio. The sudden loss of this well-known artist has deeply impacted both the film industry and the political arena. Desai had strong connections with several political leaders and actively organized political events.

State Home Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sadness upon hearing the news of Desai's sudden demise.

प्रसिद्ध कला दिग्दर्शक नितीन देसाई यांच्या अकस्मात मृत्यूचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो.

सिनेमा आणि कला क्षेत्रात अतिशय बहुमूल्य योगदान त्यांनी दिले आणि त्यासाठी अनेक पुरस्कारांनी त्यांचा गौरव झाला.

"The news of the sudden death of famous art director Nitin Desai is very sad. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. He made a very valuable contribution to the field of cinema and art and for that, he was honoured with many awards. During my tenure as Chief Minister, he successfully coordinated the arrangement of the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' program organized at Marine Lines. We never imagined that this versatile artist would leave us so suddenly. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this sorrow on this sad occasion. Om Shanti," Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.