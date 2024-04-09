Devendra Fadnavis Gives First Reaction After Raj Thackeray Declares Unconditional Support to Mahayuti for LS Polls

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on announced Tuesday that his party has extended unconditional support to the ruling alliance to ensure Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third term. He made these remarks at the party’s annual public rally held on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa.

“The country today needs strong leadership. When I met Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, I told them that I am not interested in seat adjustment or Rajya Sabha or council. I decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP only to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for another term,” Thackeray said. He also urged his party workers to start preparing for the upcoming assembly elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a tweet. “I am extremely grateful to MNS chief Shri Raj Thackeray for expressing his faith in the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and extending his support to the BJP-Shiv Sena-Rashtrawadi Congress’ Mahayuti,” he wrote on X.

सस्नेह स्वागत !



मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या कुशल नेतृत्त्वावर विश्वास ठेवत,

विकसित भारताचे स्वप्न साकार करण्यासाठी,

भक्कम महाराष्ट्राच्या उभारणीसाठी,

भाजपा, शिवसेना आणि राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस महायुतीला पाठिंबा दिल्याबद्दल मी मनसेचे प्रमुख श्री राज ठाकरे जी यांचा अत्यंत… — Devendra Fadnavis (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2024

“I express my sincere gratitude to Shri Raj Thackeray for extending his unconditional support to 'Modi's family' for Hindutva and a developed India. Maharashtra witnessed today the fiery stand on ideology, just like that of the Hinduhridaysamrat, the venerable Balasaheb Thackeray!” Ashish Shelar President BJP Mumbai wrote on X.

हिंदुत्वासाठी आणि विकसित भारतासाठी

"मोदींच्या परिवाराला" बिनशर्त पाठिंबा देणाऱ्या श्रीमान राज ठाकरे यांचे आभार !



हिंदुहृदयसम्राट वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या प्रमाणे विचारांची तडफदार भूमिका आज महाराष्ट्राने पाहिली !



सकाळी ऐकले ते "नकली" आणि संध्याकाळी महाराष्ट्राने पाहिले ते… — ॲड. आशिष शेलार ( MODI KA PARIVAR ) (@ShelarAshish) April 9, 2024

Taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Ashish Shelar further added, "What was heard in the morning was 'fake,' and what Maharashtra saw in the evening was 'real'!"

