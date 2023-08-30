Devendra Fadnavis halts Ajit Pawar's decision on sugar factory loans, conflict arises

A clash has erupted between Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar regarding loans for sugar factories. Ajit Pawar's recent decision on loan disbursement triggered the conflict.

Responding to strong objections from influential BJP leaders linked to these factories, Fadnavis intervened on Wednesday, effectively stalling Pawar's move. Consequently, the matter will be escalated to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the final ruling.

This conflict sheds light on a substantial power struggle within Maharashtra's tripartite coalition government. Pawar introduced stringent conditions on the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for approving loans to state sugar factories, particularly those associated with the BJP.