Devendra Fadnavis on BJP-Congress Alliance in Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Unusual and surprising political equations are currently emerging in Maharashtra’s municipal politics, especially around the formation of local governing bodies. In a development that has raised eyebrows, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined hands with the Congress in Ambernath, while in Akot, it has formed an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). These unexpected tie-ups, considered ideologically contradictory, have sparked intense political debate across the state. These “unconventional alliances” have reportedly caused significant displeasure to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is closely monitoring the developments, reported NDTV Marathi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is extremely unhappy with these developments. He is expected to question local leaders over why alliances were formed with Congress and other ideologically opposing parties, reported NDTV Marathi. The Chief Minister reportedly feels that such decisions send a wrong signal to voters and weaken the party’s ideological credibility before crucial municipal elections. It is also learned that local leaders took these decisions without keeping the state leadership informed, reported NDTV Marathi. As a result, the possibility of disciplinary action against those responsible cannot be ruled out.

Speaking at an interview with ABP Majha, CM Fadnavis said, “Any alliance with Congress and AIMIM is not acceptable. We will have to break this alliance. If anyone has done this on a local level, so this is wrong, and an inquiry will be made against this interdisciplinary action.”

CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the BJP’s alliance with Congress in Ambernath and with AIMIM in Akot.



CM Fadnavis said such alliances are not acceptable and that action will be taken against indiscipline. pic.twitter.com/FEvUZAJp3J — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 7, 2026

The BJP, which has long positioned itself against “vote bank politics” and promoted the slogan of a “Congress-free India,” now finds itself making compromises with the same parties at the local level to retain power. The alliances formed in the Ambernath and Akot municipal councils have become a major talking point in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Political analysts believe such arrangements may confuse voters about the BJP’s ideological stand, especially ahead of the upcoming civic body elections. The developments have also triggered internal discussions within the party, as grassroots-level decisions appear to be contradicting the party’s broader political messaging.

In the Ambernath Municipal Council, BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule defeated Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Manisha Walekar to become the council president. However, to prove its majority, the BJP sidelined its traditional ally Shiv Sena and instead aligned with Congress. Despite Shiv Sena having 28 councillors, it was pushed out of power. The power equation stood at BJP (15), Congress (12), and NCP Ajit Pawar faction (4), totaling 31 members. Meanwhile, in Akot of Akola district, BJP formed the “Akot Vikas Manch” with MIM, alongside several other parties.