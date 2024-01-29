Devendra Fadnavis Pledges State Support for Marathi Language, Seeks Universal Reach

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the Maharashtra state government's commitment to the promotion and preservation of the Marathi language during his address at the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Emphasizing the cultural significance and unique characteristics of Marathi, Fadnavis stressed the importance of collective efforts to ensure its universality, according to an official release.

He urged institutions working in the linguistic field to collaborate with the newly established Marathi Language University. In line with the Centre's New Education Policy advocating for vernacular languages, Fadnavis expressed support for education in the mother tongue, the release noted.

Acknowledging Maharashtra's pioneering initiative to offer engineering courses in Marathi, Fadnavis committed to providing district-level funding for language preservation initiatives.

Fadnavis also highlighted the monumental contributions of historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saint Dnyaneshwar, urging the audience to take pride in Marathi's illustrious past and preserve it for future generations.

Additionally, Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar announced plans for the establishment of 'Marathi Bhasha Bhavana' in the state, which would serve as a central hub for various language conservation endeavors, the release added.