Devendra Fadnavis Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Voter List Allegations in Maharashtra, Links Claim to Congress Imminent Defeat in Delhi Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims of irregularities in the state's voter list. Fadnavis asserted that the claim stems from his party’s imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, should introspect, warning that without self-reflection, the revival of the Congress party would remain unlikely.

“Rahul Gandhi is doing cover firing after sensing huge defeat for the Congress in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections,” he told reporters soon after three opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra.

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections, held on February 5, will be announced on February 8 (Saturday).

On Friday, the Congress, along with its allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), alleged irregularities in Maharashtra’s voter list, claiming that 39 lakh electors were added between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, held six months apart in 2024.

Speaking at a joint press conference in New Delhi alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that the number of new voters added in Maharashtra was equivalent to the population of a state like Himachal Pradesh.

