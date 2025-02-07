Election Commission on Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations of Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra, Says ‘Will Respond With Full Facts’

The Election Commission on Friday stated that it will respond with full facts in writing after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the number of voters in Maharashtra exceeds the state's total population.

ECI considers political parties,as priority stakeholders,of course the voters being the prime & deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties. Commission would respond in writing with full factual &procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country, said ECI in a post X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Maharashtra has more voters than its total population, claiming that the state's adult population stands at 9.54 crore according to government data, while the voter count is 9.7 crore. He further pointed out that 39 lakh voters were added in the state within five months following the Lok Sabha elections, compared to just 32 lakh additions over the last five years.