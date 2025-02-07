Supriya Sule Demands Re-Elections in Constituencies Affected by Symbol Confusion in Maharashtra Polls

NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule has called for re-elections in constituencies where confusion over party symbols led to her party's defeat, even in areas where NCP candidates were victorious. She highlighted that 11 seats were lost due to symbol-related confusion, a matter acknowledged by the ruling party as well. Despite multiple requests to change the party's symbol from 'Tutari,' the Election Commission did not entertain their plea. Sule urged the Election Commission to ensure fairness in the electoral process.

We want re-elections on the ballot paper to be held even at those constituencies where our candidates have won 11 seats are such where we lost the elections because of confusion between party symbols. Even the party in power has accepted this. We made many requests to change the symbol from 'Tutari' - but the request wasn't entertained. We only demand the election commission to be fair," said Supriya Sule.

In the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance secured just 50 out of the 288 assembly seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP(SP) 10, with two seats going to Independents and one to AIMIM. On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), dominated the election with a total of 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57, NCP with 41, and other smaller parties securing five seats.