Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: 5 Lakh Women Removed from Scheme in January, What Led to the Exclusions? Maharashtra Govt Clarifies

The defeat in the Lok Sabha elections led to the introduction of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Grand Alliance campaigned aggressively to appeal to women voters through this scheme. However, after the Mahayuti government returned to power, discussions around the beloved sister scheme have intensified. According to recent data released by the Women's Department, 2.41 crore women in the state received the installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana in January, a decrease of nearly 5 lakh compared to the previous month.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, initially seen as a financial burden on the government, was reviewed, leading to the exclusion of ineligible women. As a result, the number of beneficiaries dropped from 2.46 crore in December to 2.41 crore in January. Approximately 5 lakh women, mostly over 65 years old, no longer qualify for the scheme, which provides Rs 1500 per month to women aged 21 to 65.

Reasons for Exclusion from the Scheme

Age Limit for Deaf Women

Around 1.5 lakh deaf women have surpassed the age limit of 65 years. As per the conditions of the scheme, women above 65 are no longer eligible to receive benefits.

Eligibility for Other Welfare Schemes

2 lakh women who were benefiting from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are also recipients of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, which disqualifies them from this scheme.

Future Exclusions Under NaMo Mahila Samman Yojana

In the near future, beneficiaries of the NaMo Mahila Samman Yojana will also be excluded from receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Opposition Claims Scheme Aims to Reduce Beneficiaries

The opposition has raised concerns, claiming that efforts are underway to reduce the number of beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from 2.5 crore to just 25-30 lakh. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the government of misleading women through advertisements and using the scheme to influence voting in local body elections. He pointed out that women with four-wheelers in their households would no longer qualify for the scheme. Additionally, women who had joined the scheme unintentionally or by mistake have been excluded. However, Minister Uday Samant clarified that there is no intention to discontinue the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

