Devendra Fadnavis responds to Arvind Kejriwal and Udhhav Thackeray's meeting, says "I am happy"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are currently in Mumbai for a two-day visit. As part of their visit, they held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the meeting with a touch of humour during a press conference, expressing his delight by stating, "I am very happy."

Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray are meeting because they need each other, which means Kejriwal is willing to join hands with anyone to defeat the BJP, and Uddhav Thackeray is ready to align with anyone as well. This indicates the strength of the BJP. However, their attempts in 2019 to form such alliances were never successful and will not be in the future either. Fadnavis sarcastically reacted to this situation.