Devendra Fadnavis says govt has made new plan for development of Deekshabhoomi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis said the state government has prepared a new plan for the development of Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, and said its budget would be increased to Rs 190 crore from the earlier Rs 100 crore.

The new development plan would be approved in the next 15 days, he said. Fadnavis was addressing a gathering at Deekshabhoomi on the occasion of 'Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din'. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale were also present on the occasion.

The government led by him had earlier approved Rs 100 crore for the development of Deekshabhoomi and even handed over Rs 40 crore for the work, while the remaining Rs 60 crore were ready for release. “But I don’t know why the allotted funds of Rs 40 crore were not used in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said in an attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that collapsed in June this year, Fadnavis said.

“A new plan for the development of Deekshabhoomi has been prepared, which will be approved in 15 days. The amount meant for this task will be increased to Rs 190 crore…We don’t just announce, but believe in implementing what we say,” he further stated.

