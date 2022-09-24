Devendra Fadnavis says, Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Express Highway will change the face of Vidarbha

The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will change the face of Vidarbha with the development it will herald by becoming an economic corridor of the country, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

Speaking at the 'Pride of Land Awards' ceremony the veteran politician said several firms in the logistics sector were coming to Nagpur, Wardha and other areas in Vidarbha, for long classified as a backward region of Maharashtra. He said there were plans to develop connectivity between Nagpur and Goa on the lines of the Samruddhi Expressway that links Vidarbha’s largest city with the country’s financial capital.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wants to develop 5,000 kilometres of access controlled expressways by linking Nagpur to Hyderabad (in Telangana) and Delhi. The aim is to ensure all types of cargo traverses these routes within 10 hours," he said. “The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will change the face of Vidarbha. It will become the next economic corridor of the country,” Fadnavis added. The government under him between 2014 and 2019 sanctioned development plans across the state without any corruption, further added.

Fadnavis also cited a report by real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani that claimed the state government, between 2014 and 2019, spent Rs 3 lakh crore on infrastructure in Mumbai and its surrounding metropolitan region, which was ten times more than the amount spent in 60 years before 2014.