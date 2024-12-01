Devendra Fadnavis the Only Choice for Maharashtra CM, Says RSS Amid BJP’s Delayed Decision

The Mahayuti alliance has secured a clear majority in Maharashtra, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the dominant party, winning 132 seats. However, intense discussions are still ongoing regarding the appointment of the new Chief Minister, and the situation remains unclear. Amid these discussions, it has come to light that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is unhappy with the internal deliberations within the BJP, particularly with the possibility of the decision being influenced by caste considerations.

The RSS, which played a key role in supporting the BJP during the campaign, has expressed its preference for Devendra Fadnavis to be reappointed as Chief Minister. Fadnavis led the Mahayuti alliance to a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, and the RSS strongly supports him for his leadership role. Despite this, BJP factions have proposed other potential candidates, including Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrakant Patil, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol. Tawde, Patil, and Mohol are from the Maratha community, while Bawankule is from the OBC category. The mention of these leaders has sparked discussions around caste equations, as both the Maratha and OBC communities played a significant role in the election results. Their supporters argue that this factor should be considered when choosing the new Chief Minister.

The RSS is reportedly frustrated with the ongoing confusion over the Chief Minister's post. During the election campaign, the RSS had mobilized 3,000 volunteers per district to ensure a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti. The organization has conveyed a clear message to the BJP leadership that Fadnavis should be appointed as Chief Minister in recognition of his decisive role. The RSS has also warned that failure to follow this guidance could lead to significant losses for the party, particularly in upcoming elections like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The RSS has expressed concern over BJP leaders disregarding its guidance. It points out that both Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, two key leaders from the opposing side, belong to the Maratha community. In light of this, the RSS believes there is no need for the BJP to insist on a Maratha Chief Minister.

In response to the speculation about his potential candidacy, Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol recently addressed the rumors on social media, stating that these discussions were merely speculative and unfounded.