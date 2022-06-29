Devendra Fadnavis to replace Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister

In what can be termed as a dark day in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a Facebook live after Supreme Court gave a go ahead for the floor test.

In all likelihood Devendra Fadnavis is set to return in the Chief Minister's chair. It all started with Eknath Shinde revolting against the Sena Supremo which broke the spine of the MVA govt. A formal announcement is expected soon with Fadnavis as the new CM of Maharashtra.