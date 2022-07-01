Devendra Fadnavis upset with Deputy CM post?, Kirit Somaiya reacts

Eknath Shinde's name has finally been announced for the post of Chief Minister after the end of 10 days of power drama in the state. On Thursday evening, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. This oath has shocked everyone. Because even though Devendra Fadnavis has the support of 105 MLAs, there was a lot of political discussion on why he accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister. But Kirit Somaiya has given an explanation on this issue.

Asked about the political reaction to the injustice done to Devendra Fadnavis, Kirit Somaiya said, "There was no injustice done to Fadnavis. The party and Maharashtra are important. Therefore, there's no question if humiliation, he has accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister.