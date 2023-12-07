Devendra Fadnavis warns strict action against theatre owners over refusal of screening Marathi films

In a legislative council session on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that legal measures will be pursued against theaters in the state if they decline to showcase Marathi films.

The BJP’s Pravin Darekar raised the issue, stating that Marathi actor Prasad Khandekar’s newly released film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha was not getting cinema halls. Fadnavis said if a Marathi film was not getting theatres for screening in Maharashtra, legal action will be taken wherever necessary.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve highlighted a crucial concern in the legislative session, addressing the issue of shade-nets utilized by farmers. Danve pointed out that these nets frequently incur damage from strong winds, yet farmers are not eligible for insurance compensation to cover such losses, as stated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already given directions to formulate a scheme to deal with the issue. Subsequently, the council was adjourned after passing condolence motions.