Devendra Fadnavis writes to Ajit Pawar, urging not to include Nawab Malik in 'Mahayuti'

Amidst the political turmoil in the Maharashtra Assembly during its winter session in Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has penned a letter to Ajit Pawar, expressing reservations about the inclusion of NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mahayuti, the alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction.

The controversy arose when Nawab Malik, a former minister and NCP leader, aligned himself with the splinter group of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Malik, who spent 18 months in jail over an alleged money-laundering case, was spotted at the back of the treasury benches in the Assembly, triggering an opposition uproar.

The BJP, along with Eknath Shinde's faction, had previously accused Malik of having connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Alleging that Malik was involved with 'anti-national' elements, the BJP cited ED's accusations, claiming transactions with Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar.

In response to Malik's presence on the treasury benches, Fadnavis and the BJP expressed objection, raising questions about his inclusion in the Mahayuti alliance. Fadnavis wrote in his letter to Pawar, "In view of the kind of allegations against him, we are of the opinion that it would not be right to take him into the Mahayuti."

While clarifying that there is no personal enmity, Fadnavis emphasized that, considering the serious allegations, it would be inappropriate to include Malik in the alliance. He stated, "Power comes and goes. But the country is more important than power."

Fadnavis pointed out that Malik is currently out on bail only on medical grounds, and if the charges against him are not proved, he should be welcomed. However, he expressed the opinion that including Malik in Mahayuti while facing such allegations would not be right.

"We cannot agree with the views of the then Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which kept him as a minister even when he was arrested on charges of having links with traitors," Fadnavis wrote, expressing his disagreement with the MVA government's decision.

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik made a surprising appearance in Nagpur for the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature. He visited the office of a leader affiliated with the Ajit Pawar faction, engaging with legislators and officials, marking his first appearance in a legislative session in nearly two years.

As the legislative session commenced, Malik took a seat at the back of the treasury benches, confirming his support for Ajit Pawar. Malik, known for his vocal stance, had previously clashed with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede over the Aryan Khan drug case. He accused the BJP of being behind Wankhede's alleged act of extortion against superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Malik's political journey faced a setback when he was sent to jail over alleged transactions with the sister of Dawood Ibrahim. Despite this, it was speculated that Malik would align with the Ajit Pawar faction, considering the Deputy Chief Minister's efforts for his release during the party split.

The political drama in Maharashtra continues, with the BJP expressing its reservations about the alliance's composition, particularly in light of serious allegations against one of its members. As the winter session unfolds, the political landscape in the state remains dynamic and unpredictable.