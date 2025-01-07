Devgad Kesar Mangoes Set Price Record: Box Sold for Rs 16,000 at Market Committee

The first box of Kesar mangoes from Waghotan village in Devgad arrived at the market committee, where a box containing five dozen mangoes was sold for a remarkable Rs 16,000. Each mango in the box fetched a record price of Rs 266.

Shakeel Mulla of Deogarh sent five dozen Kesar mangoes to the market committee for sale on Monday, drawing a crowd of eager customers looking to purchase the prized muhurta mangoes. The box was sold for Rs 16,000, with each dozen priced at Rs 3,200 and individual mangoes fetching Rs 266. Due to a delayed mango season this year, regular arrivals are expected to start in the second week of March.

Alongside Kesar mangoes, Malawi hapus and two other varieties were also sold, with traders confirming that another type of mango will be available for sale at the market committee on Tuesday.

