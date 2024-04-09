Devotees Gather at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to Bless Vehicles on Gudi Padwa 2024 (Watch Video)

Marking the beginning of the Marathi New Year on Gudi Padwa, devotees in Mumbai thronged the popular Siddhivinayak Temple today to seek blessings for their vehicles. Long queues of cars snaked outside the temple premises as proud owners lined up for pujas and rituals to propitiate the god for safety and good fortune on the roads ahead.

Watch video here:

Read Also | Gudi Padwa 2024: Processions in Mumbai Turn Political as Parties Campaign Amid Festivities

Gudi Padwa is traditionally celebrated by hoisting a gudi. The gudi is a flag-like structure constructed of bamboo, silk, and cloth that is adorned with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot. It is typically displayed outside dwellings, on terraces, or at the front door. People use flowers, mango leaf torans, and rangolis to clean and adorn their homes. Dishes like modak, shrikhand, and puran poli are cooked and shared with friends and family. People go to temples to ask for blessings and pray.

Read Also | Gudi Padwa 2024 Celebrations in Nashik: Shobha Yatra Travels from Kalaram Temple to Padwa Patangan