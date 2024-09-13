Dharavi Redevelopment Ceremony Held in Secrecy at RPF Grounds to Avoid Opposition Protests

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project has ignited significant controversy, particularly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vocally opposing the involvement of the Adani Group in the initiative. Despite this opposition, a groundbreaking ceremony for the project was conducted. The ceremony took place on Thursday at the RPF ground in Matunga. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has strongly criticized the event, accusing the Adani Group of conducting the ceremony in secrecy due to fears of backlash.

She argued that the low-profile nature of the ceremony was an attempt to avoid the ongoing public dissent surrounding the project. The ceremony marked the beginning of construction for residential and office buildings intended for railway employees in Sector 6 of Matunga. It was organized by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited, a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group. The event was held between 4:00 AM and 7:00 AM at the RPF ground. Gaikwad criticized the ceremony as rushed and clandestine. She questioned why such a significant project was being handled with so much secrecy and suggested that it might be marred by irregularities.

She also pointed out that no public invitations were extended, and the ceremony took place in a restricted setting. Gaikwad criticized the allocation of key locations to associates of Prime Minister Modi and challenged the Chief Minister’s claims about construction on salt pan lands. She warned that the project might face further opposition. The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for September 7 but was postponed to September 12 following warnings of potential protests from the Dharavi Save Movement. The ceremony was ultimately rescheduled and took place earlier than the revised date.

